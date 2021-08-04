TS DOST 2021: First phase of seat allotment result to be out today

TS DOST 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the seat allotment result for the first phase of counselling of Degree Onlince Services, Telangana (DOST) today. Candidates who have registered for DOST before July 28, 2021 can log on to dost.cgg.gov.in to download the result.



The first phase seat allotment result for the undergraduate courses such as Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelors of Science will be released. The cut off marks and allotment status will be available on the website.

How to check TS Dost first phase seat allotment result 2021?

Candidates who are awaiting the results can follow the below steps to check the seat allotment result

Visit dost.cgg.gov.in

Click on TS DOST first phase seat allotment result link

Enter the username and password

Check the allotment result and download it.

Students who get the seat allotment must self-report online between August 5 and 9.