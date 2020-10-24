TS EAMCET 2020 result: Here's list of toppers in agriculture and medical stream

TS EAMCET 2020 Toppers in Agriculture and medical stream: TS EAMCET 2020 results of agriculture and medical stream have been declared today by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) T Papi Reddy on Saturday. Announcing the results, Reddy said that the pass percentage in agriculture stream is 92.57 per cent. Out of the total 63,857 students, 59,113 students have qualified in the entrance examination.

Papi Reddy said that the top three ranks in the medical and agriculture stream of the TS EAMCET have been secured by the girls. Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu from Andhra Pradesh bagged the first rank followed by Mareddy Sai Trisha Reddy from Sangareddy district secured second rank and Tummala Snikitha who is the NEET topper of Telangana got the third rank.

The counselling dates for the TS EAMCET medical and agriculture stream will be declared in November.

Here's is a list of the students secured top 10 positions in the results.





Name of the Topper Rank Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu 1 Mareddy Sai Trisha Reddy 2 Tummala Snikitha 3 Darshi Vishnu Sai 4 Mallidi Rishith 5 Chigurupati Sri Mallik 6 Avula Subas 7 Garapati Guna Chaitanya 8 Gindeti Vinay Kumar 9 Kota Venkat 10



