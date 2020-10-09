TS EAMCET 2020 web counselling begins

TS EAMCET 2020 counselling for the candidates seeking admission into engineering courses began today. Candidates can file basic information through online, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification from October 9 to 17.

The process of verification of certificates who booked the slots will be held from October 12 to 18 and candidates can exercise web options from October 12 to 20. The provisional allotment of seats will be made on October 22 and the candidates should self-report through the website from October 22 to October 27.

The second counselling will be held from October 29 to 30. Certificate verification for candidates who already booked the slots will be held on October 30. Exercising options for the colleges can be made from October 30 to 31. Allotment of seats will be done on November 2 and candidates can self-report from November 2 to November 5.

Meanwhile, spot admissions will be held for private unaided engineering and B pharmacy colleges on November 4. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of TS EAMCET -- tseamcet.nic.in.