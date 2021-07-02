Top
TS EAMCET 2021 application date extended again

TS EAMCET 2021 Application: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday extended the last date for submission of online application for the state-level EAMCET 2021 examination to July 8

TS EAMCET 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday extended the last date for submission of online application for the state-level EAMCET 2021 examination to July 8. The last date has been extended without any late fee, said TS EAMCET convenor A Govardhan.

He asked the candidates who make use of the opportunity and get fill the online application form. To apply for the examination, candidates may visit the official website -- tseamcet.nic.in.

