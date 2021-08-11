TS EAMCET 2021 engineering stream results on August 25

TS EAMCET Results 2021: The Telangana State EAMCET-2021 engineering stream results will be announced on August 25. The first phase engineering admission counselling process will commence on August 30, a JNTU-H official said on Tuesday.

He stated that we are yet to decide the date for the AM (agriculture and medicine) stream results. Meanwhile, the TS EAMCET-2021 admissions committee, which met on Tuesday, announced the schedule for engineering admissions. It said that the students can fill basic information online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9.

The certificate verification for candidates who already booked a slot will be done from September 4 to 11. Web options will be made from September 4 to 13.

Admissions convenor Navin Mittal said the provisional seat allotments will be done on September 15. Students who receive such seat allotment orders must pay the tuition fee and self-report online between September 15 and 20. The final phase schedule will be declared shortly. More details will be made available on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in on August 28.

The EAMCET for AM stream concluded on Tuesday with 91.19 per cent of 86,642 registered candidates appearing for the exam.