Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TS EAMCET 2021 engineering stream results on August 25

TS EAMCET Results 2021
x

TS EAMCET Results 2021

Highlights

TS EAMCET Results 2021: The Telangana State EAMCET-2021 engineering stream results will be announced on August 25

TS EAMCET Results 2021: The Telangana State EAMCET-2021 engineering stream results will be announced on August 25. The first phase engineering admission counselling process will commence on August 30, a JNTU-H official said on Tuesday.

He stated that we are yet to decide the date for the AM (agriculture and medicine) stream results. Meanwhile, the TS EAMCET-2021 admissions committee, which met on Tuesday, announced the schedule for engineering admissions. It said that the students can fill basic information online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9.

The certificate verification for candidates who already booked a slot will be done from September 4 to 11. Web options will be made from September 4 to 13.

Admissions convenor Navin Mittal said the provisional seat allotments will be done on September 15. Students who receive such seat allotment orders must pay the tuition fee and self-report online between September 15 and 20. The final phase schedule will be declared shortly. More details will be made available on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in on August 28.

The EAMCET for AM stream concluded on Tuesday with 91.19 per cent of 86,642 registered candidates appearing for the exam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X