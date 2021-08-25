TS EAMCET 2021 results declared: Here is the direct link to check the ranks

The results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test TS EAMCET 2021 result were announced a short while ago by the education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy at JNTU Hyderabad. The results were released on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in and the students who appeared for the TS EAMCET exam are advised to visit the website to check their results by entering the application number and date of birth. However, as the website has crashed soon after results were announced, the candidates can visit www.manabadi.co.in website to access the results.



The exam was conducted in the first and second week of August for engineering, agriculture, and medical courses. It was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The TS EAMCET 2021 exam was conducted by JNTU Hyderabad and a total of 2,51,606 students had applied for the TS EAMCET 2021. The students are entitled to a minimum mark of 25 percent to be eligible for counseling.

Here is how to check the results



• Candidates must first visit the official website.

• Then click on the TS EAMCET result 2021 link on the home page.

• Should enter the registration number, date of birth along with hall ticket number.

• Finally, click on the Submit button and download the results.

Meanwhile, the counseling is scheduled to begin from August 30 to September 9 with certificate verification from September 4 to 11 followed by Exercising options from September 4 to 13, freezing of options on September 13, provisional seat allotment on September 15, payment of tuition fee payment and self-reporting from September 15 to 20.