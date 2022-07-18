TS EAMCET-2022 for engineering stream begins today

Hyderabad: As per schedule, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for the engineering stream begins from Monday. Around 1.72 lakh students are registered for the engineering stream.

The exam will be conducted at 108 centers, including 89 in Telangana and 19 in Andhra Pradesh. It will be held in two sessions--morning from 9 am to 12 noon and evening from 3 to 6 pm.

Dr A Govardhan, convener, EAMCET said, " elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the exam. The entrance exam for the engineering stream is as per schedule which is on July 18,19 and 20.

Meanwhile, the agriculture and medical streams examinations scheduled on July 14 and 15 were postponed due to heavy rain across the State. Yet new exam dates have not been rescheduled and they will be released very soon ." He said students are requested to report to the centres two hours prior to the examination. Students should carry their hall-tickets and Aadhaar card for Id proof. They are prohibited from carrying electronic gadgets like mobile phones, calculators, watches.