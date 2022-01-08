TS EAMCET 2022 in June or July

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 likely to be conducted in the last week of June or first week of July. The noitification for the TS EAMCET 2022 may be released in March.

At present, there is an uncertainty over the dates of TS EAMCET due to the COVID-19 situation. The officials will finalize the dates of the entrance test for admissions into engineering, pharmacy, agriculture depending on the Covid-19 situation then and considering the intermediate public exams and other national level entrance examinations dates.

Last year, the TS EAMCET was conducted from August 4 to 6, and 9 and 10. A total of 85.70 per cent candidates have qualified out of 2,27,000 candidates who had appeared for the TS EAMCET 2021.