TS EAMCET 2022 second phase of Pharmacy counselling to begin today

The TS EAMCET 2022 convener Naveen Mittal said in a statement that Telangana EAMCET-2022 Pharmacy second phase counseling will start from Thursday (November 17). All the students who did not get seats in the first round of counseling are advised to participate in the second phase of counselling.



It is advised that the interested students should pay the processing fee and book the slot on November 17 followed by verification of documents on November 18 and web options can be given from November 17 to 19.



The convenor explained that the seats will be allotted to the candidates who have registered for the second phase of counseling for admissions in B.Pharmacy, Pharma D, BTech Biotechnology and Biomedical courses on November 22.