TS Eamcet as per schedule, no postponement

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said that it has not taken any decision on postponing TS Eamcet-2022.

A senior TSCHE official dismissed rumours of postponement of the TS Eamcet -2022 following heavy rains in the last five days and more rain forecast for the next two days.

Speaking to The Hans India, the official said that the Eamcet -2022 has already been conducted by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Considering the holidays declared by the State government in the wake of torrential rains battering Telangana, the TSCHE had already postponed the TSECET-2022 scheduled to start on Wednesday (July 13).

No decision has been taken, and as of now the scheduled conduct of TS Eamcet -2022 will begin on July 14. "We will study the evolving situation before taking any final call on the issue," said the official.