TS EAMCET, ECET 2020 to be held in June

Telangana: TS EAMCET 2020 and TS ECET 2020 will be held in the third or fourth week of June if the state government extends the lockdown till May end, said the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman T Papi Reddy.

Speaking to media, Papi Reddy said that they have passed the orders to universities to cancel the detention system for degree students. He also said that tech giant Microsoft has come forward to offer online classes to degree and PG students.

Earlier, T Papi Reddy said that the students have to clear the backlogs next year by appearing for supplementary exams. Currently, the first priority of the government is to conduct exams for the final year students as many of them have plans to go for higher studies by appearing national-level entrance exams.

While the exams for PG courses will be conducted anytime as the students are less compared to the degree.