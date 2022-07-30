TS EAMCET for Agriculture, Medical stream begins

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream began from Friday.

Around 94,000 students registered for the exam. The exam is being conducted at 108 centres, including 89 in Telangana and 19 in Andhra Pradesh. The test is being held in two sessions; from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Dr A Govardhan, convener, EAMCET said, "All elaborate arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the exams.

The entrance exams for the AM stream was scheduled on July 14 and 15, but due to heavy rains across the State the exam was rescheduled on July 30 and 31.

Students are requested to report to the centres two hours prior to the examination. They should carry their hall tickets and Aadhar card for Id proof.