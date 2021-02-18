TS EAMCET notification likely to release by February-end

The notification for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 may be released by the end of February or in the first week of March.



The entrance exam is conducted for admissions into various courses like BE, BTech, Bpharm and PharmD by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on the behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The TS EAMCET 2021 is scheduled to be held from July 5 to 9. This year, the officials of planning to hold the entrance test for AM stream followed by the engineering stream as a large number of students are preparing for JEE advanced which is scheduled to be held on July 3.

The entrance exam will be held with a reduced syllabus i.e, 70 per cent of syllabus from intermediate second year. Also, the exam will have a few changes i.e, the number of questions might be increased to 180 and the students may be asked to answer 160 questions.