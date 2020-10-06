TS EAMCET Toppers List 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad has released the results of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020), on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared for this exam can check their results eamcet.tsche.ac.in website.

Here is the list of toppers of TS-EAMCET 2020

TS EAMCET Result 2020: Complete List Of Toppers

Sai Teja Varanasi Yashwant Sai Tammana Boyina Venkata Krishna Chagari Kaushal Kumar Reddy Hardik Rajpal Nagelli Nitin Sai Pawwa E.D.N.V.S Krishna Kamal Annam Sai Vardhan Penagamuri Sai Harshvardhan Varanasi V Siddharth



