TS EAMCET results today

Hyderabad: The results of Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet–2022) for both engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM) streams will be released by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday at 11 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH).

Along with TS Eamcet results, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has planned to release Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test( TS ECET) results at 11.30 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on the same day. Students can check their rank along with marks at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in using their hall ticket number after the release of the results.

According to the TSCHE, the TS Eamcet 2021 examination for the Engineering stream was conducted on July 18, 19 and 20 while the exam for Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) was held on July 31 and August 1.

About 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Eamcet exam this year. For TS ECET around 9,402 candidates have appeared for the entrance test that was conducted on August 1.

This year V Karuna, Secretary to Government (Higher Education), Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Collegiate Education and Technical Education, Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU Hyderabad will be present during the release and other officials will be part of the event.