TS EdCET-2022 for B.Ed schedule released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the schedule for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET- 2022) for B.Ed admissions.

TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, Vice-Chairman Prof Venkataramana and Prof. A.Ramakrishna, Convener, TS Ed.CET-2022 released the schedule here on Monday.

The TS EdCET-2022 for admission intoB.Ed course for the academic year 2022-23 will be conducted by Osmania University on July 26 and 27.

The entrance test will be held at 19 regional centers. Prof Limbadri said that the examination will be held at 17 centers in Telangana and two centers at Kurnool and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Applications should be submitted only through online mode from April 7 with a registration fee of Rs 650 for general and Rs450 in the case of SC/ST/ PH candidates. The fee should be paid online at TS Online /AP Online/through Payment Gateway.

Details regarding the eligibility, syllabus, model paper, related instructions and procedure for online submission of applications are available at https://edcet.tsche.ac.in or http://www.tsche.ac.in. The last date for submission of online application without any late fee is June 15 and with a late fee of Rs 250 the last date is July 1. Candidates can also submit applications with a late fee of Rs 500 till July 15. Candidates who are appearing for the final year degree examination are also eligible to appear for TS Ed.CET-2022.