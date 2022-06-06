TS High Court sentences 4 cops for contempt of court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday sentenced four police officers for four weeks imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2000 on each for contempt of court.

The sentence was given by Justice Radha Rani against Joint Commissioner AM Srinivas and ACP Sudharshan, Inspector Rajashekhar Reddy and Sub-Inspector Naresh of Banjara Hills station in Hyderabad.

It was reported that Chakka Vinod Kumar Reddy and his wife residents of Bangkok, Thailand complained that the police officers issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against them and a consequential warrant. The plea of the petitioners was that the said action of the police personnel was contrary to the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of Arnesh Kumar found favour with the court.

The Judge however suspended the sentence of imprisonment extending time to contemnors to file statutory appeal under the contempt of courts act.