  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TS Inter 2021 first year result likely to release today

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to release first year intermediate exams todday. Around 4.3 lakh candidates appeared for the intermediate exams from October 25, 2021 to November 3, 2021.


Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to release first year intermediate exams todday. Around 4.3 lakh candidates appeared for the intermediate exams from October 25, 2021 to November 3, 2021.

Candidates can visit the official website -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in to check the result once they are released. They can log in with their roll number and date of birth to download the results.

How to download TS inter first year result 2021?

Visit -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the results link

Enter roll number and date of birth

Download the results appeared on the screen

Take a print out of the result for future reference

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X