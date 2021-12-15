TS Inter 2021 first year result likely to release today



Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to release first year intermediate exams todday. Around 4.3 lakh candidates appeared for the intermediate exams from October 25, 2021 to November 3, 2021.



Candidates can visit the official website -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in to check the result once they are released. They can log in with their roll number and date of birth to download the results.

How to download TS inter first year result 2021?

Visit -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the results link

Enter roll number and date of birth

Download the results appeared on the screen

Take a print out of the result for future reference