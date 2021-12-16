TS inter first year 2021 results released

TS inter first year results 2021: The first intermediate results were released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today.

As many as 4.3 lakh candidates appeared for the intermediate exams which were held from October 25, 2021 to November 3, 2021.



Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official website -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in to retrieve the results. They can log in with their roll number and date of birth to download the results.



How to download TS inter first year result 2021?



Log on to the official website -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in



Click on the results link



Enter roll number and date of birth



Download the results appeared on the screen



Take a print out of the result for future reference

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) conducted the exams to the students who were already promoted to the second year due to the pandemic. Following the objections from the students and parents, the inter board said that the conduct of exams is mandatory as the batch did not even appear for Class 10 exams either.