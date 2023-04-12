TS is a hub of quality medicine with expansion of medical colleges:Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao stated that Telangana is rapidly becoming a hub of quality medicine and medical education by achieving significant growth with the establishment of eight medical colleges last year and nine more this year. The minister also mentioned that this year, nine more medical colleges would commence from this academic year with 100 MBBS seats each. With the recent approvals granted to Kamareddy, Khammam, and KumrambhimAsifabad medical colleges, the state government is on track to achieve its goal of establishing six more medical colleges. The increase in MBBS and PG seats is proof of the state's commitment to improving healthcare services. In 2014-15, Telangana had 2,950 MBBS seats and 1,183 PG seats. Now, the number of MBBS seats has increased by 240% to 7,090, and the number of PG seats has increased by 111% to 2,548.

The minister also mentioned that Telangana is committed to recruiting more assistant professors, completing the promotion process for associate professors and providing promotions to 65 professors. The government aims to fill 1,442 assistant professor posts soon. He said that the government is also working to enhance the quality of medical education. Stressing on the importance of maintaining discipline in medical colleges, Rao said officials should ensure that students are mentally prepared to enter the healthcare profession.

To provide specialty services in rural areas, the government has allocated 800 PG Senior Residents to medical colleges in the districts and Vaidya Vidhana Parishad main hospitals. Superintendents would be responsible for ensuring that medical colleges operate in compliance with NMC norms and that all medical equipment is in working order.

The Minister reiterated that the Telangana State government is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare services to all its citizens, and the establishment of more medical colleges is a step in the right direction. With the recruitment of more faculty members, the government aims to enhance the quality of medical education and instill enthusiasm in future healthcare professionals.