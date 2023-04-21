TS LAWCET, PGLCET registration date extended to April 29

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2023 has extended the registration and submission of online applications till April 29.

Interested candidates are advised to apply at the earliest to get to the exam centre of their choice or those nearer to them because of the limited capacity.

Students who are expecting their final year semester results can also apply. For more details, candidates can visit the official website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/.