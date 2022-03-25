TS ministers meet CM KCR after their visit to Delhi

Ministers Niranjan Reddy, Puvvada Ajay, Gangula Kamalakar, Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Friday met the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after summarize their meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi.

The ministers briefed the Chief Minister on the discussions with Piyush Goyal. During their meeting with Union Minister, the ministers asked Piyush to procure all the paddy produced in Telangana. They also opined to bring a single policy across the country.

The CM is said to be discussing on the future action plan with the ministers over the paddy procurement.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister will pay a visit to the newly constructed secretariat building on the banks of the Hussain Sagar. He will review the progress of the secretariat construction works.