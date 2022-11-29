TS, Ontario sign MoU to boost economic ties

Hyderabad: Telangana Government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ontario province, Canada for expanding the economic cooperation between the State and the Province.

The MoU was signed by the IT and Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan in the presence of Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ontario Vic Fedeli in New Delhi on Monday at the ICBC Annual Convention.

This Memorandum of Understanding builds upon the previously signed MoU between the two sides in February 2016 and adds new areas of cooperation like EVs, aerospace, media and entertainment. Both the sides agreed to promote reciprocal participation in each other's flagship events like Toronto's Collision 2023 and India Joy 2023 in Hyderabad.