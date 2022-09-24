TS PECET results today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET)-2022 results will be released on Saturday at 3.30 pm.

The results will be announced by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof. R Limbadri, along with Mahatma Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor and TS PECET 2022 chairman Prof. Ch Gopal Reddy at the office of TSCHE here. After the results are announced, candidates can check them on the website https://pecet.tsche.ac.in/.