TS people decided to send CM to farmhouse: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav and Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal and others, whom he is meeting, touring across the country, would not save CM K Chandrashekar Rao, because people of Telangana have decided to send the Kalawakuntla family to the farmhouse.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he charged the CM with distributing funds from Telangana to other States. He said that none in other States has been taking KCR seriously. The TRS chief is only making the State a laughing stock. Referring to KCR's media conference at Patna, he said people were walking away while he was speaking.

"The State is plagued with several issues, like deaths of prospective mothers, farmers worried about non-procurement of paddy and students staging protests due to lack of quality food in institutions. However, leaving the State administration to the winds, the TRS chief is roaming around the country for his national political ambitions, he rued.

Reddy said 15 key ministries are in the hands of the Kalawakuntla family, and unless the family rule is changed there is no way Telangana could progress. "None can save TRS, the CM and his family. People are fed up with the corrupt family rule of KCR and waiting for an opportunity to pack off the family out of power.

Reiterating that the BJP is prepared to fight the Munugodu by-poll whenever the notification is issued, he hoped that the it may be held coinciding with by-polls in other States. The minister asked the CM, who is asking the Centre to deliver its electoral promises, to spell out how many double bedroom houses he has allocated. Reddy charged that the Kalawakuntla family was the cause of the recent communal disturbances in Hyderabad. Several other States have banned the shows of Munawar Faruqi for insulting Hindu gods and goddesses. But, the KCR government extended a special invitation to him to perform his show in Hyderabad, providing a security cover of hundreds of police. He charged it was in the aftermath of the show that peace in the State was disturbed, he pointed out.

The Secundrabad MP reminded how the CM praised in Gajwel Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance as corruption-free . But after the BJP won in Huzurabad, he twisted his tune calling Modi's governance corruption-ridden.

He accused KCR of resorting to double standards and the Kalwakuntla family has no other business except running false propaganda against Modi, BJP and the Centre. Rolling out details of how they make in India, from oil palm to defence products, Reddy said the measures to boost domestic production on various fronts have been saving foreign exchange, while increasing exports to reduce dependence on imports. Similarly, he pointed out how law and order has been improved during the past eight years. Reddy suggested to the CM that as he is anyway going to be out of power, it is better for him to do some good things before leaving office.