TS PGECET-2022 results today

Hyderabad: Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET-2022) results will release on Saturday at 04.00 pm at the Conference Hall, Ground floor in State Council of Higher Education.

As per the release, the entrance exam was conducted from August 2-5 by Osmania University at 12 centres in On-Line mode. Around 12,592 candidates appeared for the entrance test.

Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, Telar Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad, Prof V Venkata Ramana, Vice Chairman, State Council of Higher Education, and Prof D Ravinder, Chairman, TSPGECET - 2022 and Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University will declare the results.