TS police, US Consulate join hands for criminal investigations

Hyderabad: The US Consulate here together with the Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) has launched a criminal investigations programme, aimed at combating visa and passport fraud.

According to a release from the Consulate, Consul General Jennifer Larson travelled to the TSPA on Tuesday to mark the inauguration of the programme, which focuses on combatting visa and passport fraud, the first ever joint initiative between the Telangana State Police and the US Consulate.

"President Biden believes the US-India relationship can help us solve a wide array of global challenges. That relationship is not only built between presidents and prime ministers in Washington and Delhi, Larson said.

"We're also building that relationship in Hyderabad right here and right now as we work together to combat crimes that pose a threat to Indians and Americans alike. I'm excited to see this partnership grow in the months and years to come," she said.

The US Department of State's Overseas Criminal Investigations initiative participates in a variety of programs on visa fraud, passport fraud, and imposter detection.