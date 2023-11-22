TS polls: DMK throws its weight behind Congress

Hyderabad: The DravidaMunnetraKazhagam (DMK) has extended its support to Congress in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. The Tamil Nadu based party is led by MK Stalin who is the Chief Minister of the Southern State.

The party is part of the Opposition alliance INDIA bloc. “For the upcoming 2023 Telangana State Legislative Assembly Election, which will be held on November 30, all DMK wings and cadres in Telangana are asked to form an election working committee and work hard with the Congress to ensure a large margin of victory for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates,” reads the announcement from Party Headquarters posted on X.

“All wings and cadres of the DMK party in Telangana should strive for the victory of the Congress party’s candidates on behalf of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc,” it added.

Positively reacting to the message, Telangana’s Congress thanked the gesture of Stalin. “Thank you, Thiru Stalin sir for extending your wholehearted support for Telangana Congress.