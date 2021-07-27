TS POLYCET 2020 results to release tomorrow

The State Board of Technical, Education and Training will release TS POLYCET 2020 results tomorrow at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared the exams can check the official website -- sbtet.telangana.gov.in once the results are released.

The board also released the counselling schedule along with the date of results. Accordingly, the first phase of counselling will begin on August 5. Candidates can book a slot for certificate verification from August 5 to 9 and the verification will be held from August 6 to 10.



The web options can be exercised from August 6 to 12 and the seat will be allocated on August 14.



The final phase of counselling will be held on August 23. Candidates can chose the web options on August 24 and 25 and the seats will be allocated on August 27.



The academic year of the polytechnic course will begin on September 1. The board will release the details of the spot admissions on September 9.

