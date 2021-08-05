TS POLYCET-2021 admission counselling begins today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 admission counselling process will commence on Thursday. This year 28,814 seats are available in 119 polytechnic institutions across the State. As many as 16,710 seats are in private unaided, 11,874 in government and 230 in aided colleges.

The first phase of admission counselling will begin with online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification from August 5 to 9. The certificate verification for candidates who booked a slot will be done from August 6 to 10. Candidates can exercise their web options from August 6 to 12. The seats will be allotted on August 16.

TS POLYCET 2021 convener, Navin Mittal urged students to exercise as many number of web options as possible, so as to get allotment in a better college and course. For details candidates can, visit website https://tspolycet.nic.in.