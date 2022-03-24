TS POLYCET 2022 notification released

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) on Thursday announced the schedule of TS POLYCET 2022 entrance exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 30.

In a statement, the POLYCET convener said that the applications are invited from the students from April second week to June 4 through online. However, the students can also apply until June 5 with a late fee of June 5. The results will be announced 12 days after the examination.

The POLYCET is conducted for the students who have completed their SSC to get admissions into diploma programmes in engineering/technology and non-engineering courses offered at government/aided/unaided polytechnic institutions.

Candidates can visit -- tspolycet.nic.in for more details.