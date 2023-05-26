TS POLYCET results announced, girl outperform boys again

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023 results are out.



81.77 per cent candidates in MPC stream and 82.17 per cent of students in MBiPC stream were qualified out of 98,274 candidates who appeared for the entrance test.



The results were declared by Commissioner of Technical Education Navin Mittal here on Friday.

It is learnt that Surabhi Sharanya of Suryapet district and Cheerla Ramesh of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district topped the MPC and MBiPC streams respectively.

Yet again, the girls have outperformed boys. A total of 43,574 girls recorded qualifying percentage of 85.73 in MPC and 86.63 in MBiPC stream, while 54,700 boys secured qualifying percentage of 78.61 in MPC and 78.62 in MBiPC stream.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has released the POLYCET 2023 admission counselling schedule with online submission of applications are from June 14 to 18. The certificate verification is from June 16 to 19 and the web options are from June 16 to 21, while provisional seat allotment is on or before June 25. After final phase of counselling, the class work will commence on July 15.

The TS POLYCET is conducted for admissions into diploma in engineering and non-engineering courses offered by the SBTET. It is also conducted for diploma admissions in agricultural, veterinary and horticulture universities.