TS SET 2022 results today
Highlights
The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS-SET-2022) results will be uploaded on the official website (www.telanganaset.org) at 8 am on Tuesday.
Candidates can download the scorecard by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth.
The ones who qualified will be informedv shortly about the certificate verification schedule on the website.
