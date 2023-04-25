  • Menu
TS SET 2022 results today

TS SET 2022 results today
TS SET 2022 results today

The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS-SET-2022) results will be uploaded on the official website (www.telanganaset.org) at 8 am on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS-SET-2022) results will be uploaded on the official website (www.telanganaset.org) at 8 am on Tuesday.

Candidates can download the scorecard by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth.

The ones who qualified will be informedv shortly about the certificate verification schedule on the website.

