TS top team in Kerala to study NRI policy

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government has initiated the official process for the formation of an NRI policy aiming to protect the interests of Telangana people who stayed in other countries for livelihoods.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Advisor Rajiv Sharma and Special Chief Secretary in CMO Narsing Rao on Tuesday left for Kerala to study the coastal State's NRI Policy.

The official team held a first round of meeting with Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department (NORKA) Secretary Elangovan and NORKA Roots Organisation's CEO Harikrishna Namboodri.

The team held detailed discussions on the measures taken for the welfare of the Keralites living in various countries and the policies being implemented in this regard. The visiting team also studied several policy papers in this matter.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had decided to support and help people from the Telangana State who migrated to various countries in search of jobs and are also facing several problems and challenges.

To help these people, the Chief Minister wanted to roll out a comprehensive NRI policy. The official team is likely to prepare comprehensive report and submit to the Chief Minister to finalise the NRI policy shortly.

NRI Foundation Chairman Jalagam Sudhir thanked the Chief Minister for taking quick steps to prepare an exclusive NRI policy for Telangana people.

He requested the government to address the demands, raised by NRI Telangana, mainly special subsidies for students pursuing in foreign universities, Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the families of the NRIs who died due to poor health and reservation in the contract jobs in the State for NRI returnees etc.

Sudhir also urged the government to consider the long-pending demand to provide free transportation of NRI dead bodies from the foreign countries to their native places free of cost. team in Kerala to study NRI policy