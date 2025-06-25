Live
TS UTF demands dedicated school inspection mechanism
Hyderabad: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TS UTF) has submitted a petition to the state Chief Minister's Office, urging the establishment of a special mechanism for the supervision of government schools. The federation demanded that District Education Officers (DEO), Deputy Education Officers (Dy EO), Mandal Education Officers (MEO), and Complex Principals be exclusively tasked with this supervision.
They also called for the sanction of additional posts where necessary and insisted that the decision to utilise teachers for inspection duties be withdrawn. The TS UTF further demanded the creation of an additional MEO academic post specifically for the supervision of primary and upper primary schools. They also sought the appointment of a Deputy Education Officer for each Revenue Division to oversee high schools, and the appointment of regular DEOs for all districts.