TS UTF leaders begins extensive campaigning for MLC elections

Kodangal: With the election commission released the notification for the MLC elections from Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, Hyderabad Teachers constituency, the leaders of TS United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) lead by Chava Ravi, Telangana State General Secretary and other members began extensive campaign for their candidate Manik Reddy in Bomraspet mandal of Kodangal constituency on Thursday.

Along with state general secretary of Telangana, District General Secretary Ramulu and other senior leaders also participated in the campaign of MLC elections conducted in various schools of Kodangal Daultabad, Bomraspet and Dudyalu Mandal of Kodangal Constituency.

Speaking on this occasion, the TS UTF leaders called up on all the teachers to give first priority vote to Manik Reddy. The TS UTF leaders hailed the contribution of Mani Reddy towards school educaiton and hailed him that he has always been playing a vital role in improving education sector and brining in innovative reforms.

He called upon the teachers to show their wisdom vote Manik Reddy with the first priority option in the upcoming MLC elections.

TS UTF District General Secretary Ramulu, District Secretary Nadiminti Mallesh, Bommaraspet In-charge Comrade Gouraram Gopal Rajasekhar, Kodangal In-charge Basappa Muthyappa Ashok Anja Naik Daultabad In-charge Bhimireddy Srinivas Narsing Principals and teachers of various schools participated in this campaign.