TSBIE extends date for payment of Inter Supplementary exam fee

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education
 Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

The Board has permitted all junior colleges to remit the exam fee amount using the internet banking facility and payment gateway provided in the TSBIE’s website

The TSBIE also extended the due date for payment of fee for recounting and scanned photocopy-cum-re-verification of IPE

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has extended the due date for payment of exam fee up to May 19 for intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations. Students can pay exam fee at their respective junior colleges.

The Board has permitted all junior colleges to remit the exam fee amount using the internet banking facility and payment gateway provided in the TS BIE’s website on or before May 19.

The TS BIE also extended the due date for payment of fee for recounting and scanned photocopy-cum-re-verification of IPE March 2023 answer scripts up to May 17.

