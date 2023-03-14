TSBIE uploads Intermediate exam halltickets in website, aks students to download

The officials of the Telangana Intermediate board revealed that the hall tickets of the students have been made available on the Telangana Inter Board (Inter Board) website. Till yesterday only the principals of the respective colleges were given the facility to download the hall tickets. It has come to the attention of the Inter Board that many college owners are creating difficulties to the students by not giving them hall tickets.



Keeping in mind the problems of the students, the Inter Board has provided an opportunity to download the hall tickets with hall ticket number and date of birth. It has been clarified that the examination will be allowed even if there is no signature of the principal on the hall ticket.



The students are advised to visit the website www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in. to download halltickets. Inter first and second year exams will continue from March 15 to April 4.

