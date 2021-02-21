TSCAB making strides in various sectors: Director Muralidhar

Karimnagar: Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) Director Dr N Muralidhar said that TSCAB is making strides and tops in the country in the utilisation of the IT, good governance and HR practices.

Dr Muralidhar was in Karimnagar town on Saturday to participate in the day-long State-level review meeting with all Chief Executive Officers of various DCCBs, general managers and other TSCAB officials at Karimnagar DCCB office along with TSCAB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the TSCAB and all the DCCBs were functioning successfully and making profits complying with the statutory norms of the Reserve bank of India except for Khammam DCCB. Since the formation of TSCAB in April 2015, they were doing well and there was a tremendous increase in the performance on all the parameters.

TSCAB had won the best performer award at national-level twice and Karimnagar DCCB had won thrice as the best performing DCCB in the country. "Our success formula and strong areas are the use of technology, good governance and HR", he stated.

Following successful computerisation of all PACS in the State, NABARD had decided to aid TSCAB to convert all PACS into multiservice centres in the coming three years and provide loans at only four per cent interest rate.

So far, around 200 societies have come forward for taking up 366 types of activities amounting to Rs 153 crore, he informed. Dr Muralidhar said that they had recruited around 1,900 staff in cooperative sector including 266 in TSCAB and 1,571 in DCCBs in a transparent manner through Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

TSCAB is supporting DCCBs as friend, philosopher and guide and providing all kinds of training and recruitment processes, he said and added that they were planning for a uniform HR policy in all the DCCBs.