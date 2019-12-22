TSCHE assures cooperation to ATA's future initiatives

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Chairman, Prof T Papi Reddy assured to extend cooperation to a delegation of the American Telugu Association (ATA) here on Saturday.

The delegation comprising ATA educational adviser Prof Rajashekar Vangapathy, ATA president Jaydev Challa and others called on TSCHE officials Prof R Limbadri, Prof V Venkata Ramana Vice-Chairman, O N Reddy member, and briefed about different activities being undertaken by the ATA.

The delegation said that the ATA is undertaking activities like skill development and job melas, education and business seminars and school development projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Appreciating the efforts of the ATA, the TSCHE chairman assured all co-operation in their further initiatives.

Further, the ATA in association with the TSCHE is organising an educational seminar on December 23 at Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) in the city.

The seminar will be inaugurated by B Vinod Kumar, Vice-Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board.

Eric Alexander, Chief of the Consular Section, US Consulate, Hyderabad and Dr B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, Education, Telangana government will be the guests of honour.

The seminar is aimed at providing all the necessary information regarding the study opportunities in the USA and also the factors to be considered before planning to pursue higher education in the USA and the procedures to be followed.

Prof Rajashekar Vangapathy and Monica Swetia, Regional Officer, US-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) will also be providing the information to the participants.