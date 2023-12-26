TSNAB apprehends illegal drug supplier

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) apprehended a person involved in illegal possession of alprazolam/diazepam for the past 25 years.

The accused Sukka Narsimha Goud has been illegally transporting the alprazolam/diazepam from suppliers in Delhi. The police also arrested his son Rajashekar Goud. The receivers Gundumalla Venkataiah and Golla Ramesh alias Ramu fled away from the place with the alprazolam drug weighing 17 kgs and 10 kgs.

According to the TSNAB, in 1995 Narsimha used to get alprazolam from one Bhatia in Delhi and after his death, he came in contact with Pramod Singh of Delhi from whom Narsimha regularly receives alprazolam through Metro Courier Services and used to send the money through Hawala.

Narsimha purchases alprazolam drug at the rate of Rs 2.4 lakhs per kg and sells the same at a rate of Rs 3.5 lakh per kg to needy customers.

Every month he sells 30 to 40 kgs of alprazolam drug. Meanwhile, he also procures this drug from other sources like Vittal Goud and his son Narender Goud. They also supply alprazolam to Narsimha.

His son Rajashekar Goud was in possession of seven kgs of alprazolam, which they kept with them to supply toddy depots in Kollapur Town and Singotam Village in the Nagar Kurnool District. They also had the sale proceeds of Rs 19 lakhs which they received from the receivers, Gundumalla Venkataiah and Golla Ramesh.

According to the police, the accused Narsimha Goud, and his family members obtained illegal properties through the sale of alprazolam drugs.

The properties include three storey building in Gachibowli worth Rs 3.5 crores, three open plots at Gachibowli, worth Rs 5.4 crores, nine acres of agricultural land at Kollapur village worth Rs 90 lakhs, six acres of agricultural land at Ankiraopally village worth Rs 14 lakhs, four acres of agriculture land at Pentlavelli village of Nagar Kurnool worth Rs 1.6 crore, and two acres of land (oil manu chettu land) in the outskirts of Kollapur Town worth Rs two crores.

Narsimha Goud also invested in chit funds and gave loans to his known persons for interest, and other movable and immovable properties are yet to be identified.