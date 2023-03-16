TSPSC cancels AE exam as SIT gets cracking on probe

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has cancelled the recently held Assistant Engineer (AE) exam following the complaint of the question paper leak.

TSPSC decided to cancel the exam after getting evidence with regard to the paper leak from the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The fresh date for conducting the examination will be announced later.

Officials said the TSPSC Chairman B Janardhan Reddy and SIT officials held a meeting at the TSPSC on Wednesday. It also sought the support of the SIT to find whether the Group I preliminary exam paper leaked in the wake of reports that the main accused in the paper leak, Praveen, attempted the exam and secured good marks.

SIT official AR Srinivas met the TSPSC Chairman B Janardhan Reddy and other top officials in the office and also visited the office room of the arrested accused, Praveen Kumar and Rajashekar, in the commission office and retrieved data from the computers they used. CCTV footage in the office premises was also collected, and it will be reviewed thoroughly to ascertain whether the two arrested accused came into contact with any persons who attended the AE exam held recently.

The SIT authorities also visited the confidential room of the TSPSC and enquired about the maintenance of the room and the access to the other staff during working hours.

It already came to light that the accused stole the question paper of the Town Planning officer examination and uploaded it in their pen drive.

Later, the accused handed over the pen drive to Renuka who was allegedly involved in the sale of leaked AE question paper. ]

The TSPSC already cancelled the town planning officers examination after the authorities confirmed the accused stole the question paper and sold it to some job aspirants.