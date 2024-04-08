TSPSC issues certificate verification process for agri officer, lab technician posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) certificate verification process for the post of Agriculture Officer and Lab Technician will start from April 15 onwards, the government agency said in a press release.

Agriculture Officer

Candidates who have been chosen for the post of Agriculture Officer in the Agriculture and Co-operative Department vide Notification No 27/2022, the verification of their certificate will be held between April 18 and April 19.

The certificate verification process will be held at 10:30 am onwards at the Telangana State Public Service Commission office in Nampally.

Lab Technician



Similarly, certificate verification of candidates chosen for the post of lab technician Grade II recruitment will be held between April 15 and April 16.

Candidates can choose their district preferences by logging on to the TSPSC website available between April 10 and April 16. They are requested to bring a copy of the web option declaration form at the time of certificate verification.

A total of 783 Group II vacancies were notified by the TSPSC and 5,51,943 candidates were registered.