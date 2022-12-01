TSPSC issues Group-4 notification for 9,168 posts

Hyderabad: Telangana Government has issued a notification for 9,168 Group-4 posts.

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC), in a media statement on Thursday, informed that the eligible candidates could apply for these posts from December 23 to January 12, 2023.

The examination for the Group-4 jobs would be conducted either in April or May next year. These jobs include Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and Ward Officer etc. It is to be noted that the state government had recently issued financial clearance to 9,168 posts.