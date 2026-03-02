TSRDA elects new body

Hyderabad: The Telangana Senior Residents Doctors Association (TSRDA) has successfully completed its 2026 elections and announced a new body on Sunday.

The TSRDA representatives said that the election was conducted online in a transparent and democratic manner in the presence of advisors. TSRDA represents over 1,500 senior residents serving in peripheral medical colleges and playing a crucial role in strengthening peripheral government teaching hospitals across the state.

The association remains committed to safeguarding the welfare, academic growth, and professional dignity of senior residents while contributing to quality healthcare delivery.

The newly elected executive panel for 2026 includes Dr Ashish Ankem as president, Dr Chandrika Reddy as general secretary, Dr Harini Suri as spokesperson, Dr Rahul Kommu as vice-president, Dr Vamshi Krishna More as vice-president, Dr Sandeep Arrolla and Dr Saideep Thota as vice presidents.

The senior residents have extends their heartfelt wishes to the newly elected team and expresses confidence that the association will continue to grow stronger under their leadership.

TSRDA looks forward to continued collaboration with government authorities and institutional administrations to enhance medical education standards and patient care services in peripheral institutions.