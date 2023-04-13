TSRTC announces 10 percent concession on ticket prices in Hyderabad-Vijayawada route

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to provide 10 percent concession on Hyderabad-Vijayawada route to reduce the financial burden of passengers. This discount will also be applicable on Super Luxury and Rajdhani AC services running on that route till 30th of this month. This discount is applicable only for passengers traveling on Hyderabad to Vijayawada and Vijayawada to Hyderabad routes.



TSRTC Chairman, MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, Company MD VC Sajjanar said that this concession will be available till Vijayawada, which will save Rs. 40 to 50 and advised the passengers to avail this facility which is available till 30th of this month." They suggest to contact their official website www.tsrtconline.com for reservation.



The TSRTC MD also reminded that TSRTC is providing concession to passengers who make advance reservations. He said that if advance booking is done between 31 to 44 days, 5 percent discount is given and if reservation is made between 45 to 60 days, 10 percent discount is provided





