TSRTC announces free travel for children of age below 15 on the occasion of Children's Day

The Telangana RTC has announced an offer for children on the occasion of Children's Day on Sunday. It has offered that children under the age of 15 could travel for free on the RTC bus today. The TSRTC had tweeted to this extent stating that Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy and MD Sajjanar took the decision. According to the announcement, children under the age of 15 can avail AC, Metro, Deluxe, Ordinary, RTC tickets on any bus for free of cost.









Ever since Sajjanar was appointed as the TSRTC MD, the RTC has been making new strides. It seems that Sajjanar is planning to get rid of the financial crisis which has been mired in debt so far. The TSRTC management is taking the latest steps to ensure that passengers don't face any difficulties.

The TSRTC announced several sops in this order. It has announced that it will present gifts to newlywed couple if they booked buses for the wedding. Also, it is known that the corporation has given chance to book the buses without advance payment.

It is learned that RTC has already announced that online transaction services will also be launched for booking the tickets.