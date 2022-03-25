TSRTC buses for 'RRR' team

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director V C Sajjanar has arranged buses for 'RRR' movie team on Friday. Taking to social media, Sajjanar said the RTC has arranged buses for 'RRR' team.

Thanking Sajjanar for his gesture, the team tweeted, "Thank you VC Sajjanar for arranging TSRTC buses for our team to watch the RRR movie tomorrow. We will forever cherish your continuous support."

'RRR', starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is inspired by freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. It will hit theatres on March 25.