TSRTC cancels services to AP till May 18

Hyderabad: With lockdown imposed in Andhra Pradesh and vehicular transport also restricted, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday cancelled all its services towards Andhra Pradesh.

According to officials, the Andhra Pradesh government imposed lockdown from 12 in the afternoon till 6 am next day from Wednesday and imposed restrictions on the movement of public transport. The authorities have closed the borders at check posts and have been allowing the vehicles in only special and emergency cases.

TSRTC operates about 180 buses including A/c garuda plus, deluxe, super luxury, and ordinary towards Andhra Pradesh in different areas.

"With lockdown imposed and also low patronage in the areas, all the services have been cancelled. Till Wednesday some buses were operated up to the border but now it has been decided to cancel all the services till May 18," said a senior official.

The officials said that the passengers would be refunded for their tickets booked online, and for the bus services towards Andhra Pradesh.

The Corporation has already cancelled the services to Karnataka from April 27 and towards Maharashtra from April 20 in wake of the lockdown in those states.