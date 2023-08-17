TSRTC commences bus service between Kushaiguda, Afzalgunj

Live
The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) commenced busoperations on Wednesday for the Kushaiguda to Afzalgunj route via Moula AliKaman
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) commenced bus operations on Wednesday for the Kushaiguda to Afzalgunj route via Moula AliKaman.According to TSRTC, the corporation aims to enhance the convenience ofcommuters from Moula Ali Kaman and nearby areas.
The buses will run fromKushaiguda to Afzalgunj via ECIL X Roads, SP Nagar, Moula Ali Kaman, ZTS,Lalapet, Tarnaka, Shankarmutt, Koti, and CBS.
This route will be served by fourmetro express and city buses. The first and last bus departures from Kushaiguda to Afzalgunj are scheduled at 5 am and 10:15 pm respectively. For the reverse route, from Afzalgunj toKushaiguda, the first and last bus timings are 6:10 am and 9:30 pm respectively.
